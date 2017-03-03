Lionsgate, Amazon strike exclusive India streaming pact

Deal includes La La Land, Deepwater Horizon and TV hits Mad Men and Anger Management.

Amazon and Lionsgate announced on Friday a long-term deal that will make Prime Video India Lionsgate’s exclusive streaming partner in the territory.

The deal includes multiple Oscar winner La La Land, which has grossed more than $370m worldwide, as well as Deepwater Horizon and The Divergent Series: Allegiant.

Prime Video India also gets upcoming 2017 releases Power Rangers and The Shack, among others, which will not be available on satellite or pay-TV.

Library titles under the deal include the Twilight and Saw series, Red and Step Up 5, along with TV series such as Nashville, The Royals, Graves, Mad Men and Anger Management.

Rohit Tiwari at Morris Street Advisors represents Lionsgate in India and negotiated the deal.

“It is awesome that Lionsgate has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to bring its original, daring and highly acclaimed content to Indian customers,” Nitesh Kripalani, director and country head at Amazon Prime Video India, said.

“We know our Prime members are going to absolutely love the selection of award-winning films, indelible characters and unforgettable stories from edge-of-the-seat thrillers to spectacular action to heartfelt drama - in true Lionsgate style. Their prestigious and prolific library of motion picture and television titles is sure to produce sizable viewership for us.”

“Our collaboration with Amazon Prime Video India is the latest example of our commitment to bring world-class, award-winning movies and television series to the Indian market and its viewers,” Lionsgate president of worldwide television and digital distribution Jim Packer said.

“We’re very pleased to partner with Amazon as they continue to transform the face of entertainment in India and bring our premium film and television content to their viewers.”

Additional reporting by Liz Shackleton.