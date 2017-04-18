Margot Robbie's Tonya Harding drama gets UK, Australia deals

EXCLUSIVE: Sierra/Affinity scores sales on figure skating dark comedy I, Tonya.

I, Tonya, Craig Gillespie’s edgy comedy which stars Margot Robbie as figure skater Tonya Harding, has racked up a slew of deals for sales agent Sierra/Affinity.

Entertainment One (which holds a stake in Sierra/Affinity) has acquired the title for the UK and Spain, while Roadshow Films has taken Australia and New Zealand rights.

Further deals have been done for: Canada (VVS), Benelux (The Searchers), Iceland (Myndform), Italy (Lucky Red), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo Audiovisuals), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Latin American (California Filmes), Hong Kong (UA Films), Indie (Gakhal Entertainment), South Africa (Ster Kinekor), Taiwan (Lots Home Entertainment), Thailand (M Pictures), Middle East (Eagle Pictures), Turkey (Fabula Films), Eastern Europe, Russia and Greece (Miramax).

The film tells the story of the 1994 attack on figure skater and Olympic silver medallist Nancy Kerrigan, which became a tabloid sensation.

Robbie plays fellow figure skater Tonya Harding, who was banned from the sport for life after it emerged she had hindered the prosecution against her ex-husband, who had hired someone to carry out the assault.

Craig Gillespie directed from a screenplay by Steve Rogers.

Rogers and Robbie are producing alongside Bryan Unkeless for Clubhouse Pictures and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment. Len Blavatnik and Aviv Giladi are executive producing under their banner AI Film, which also financed the feature.

UTA Independent Film Group and CAA represented US domestic rights of the film, sealing a deal with Miramax at last year’s American Film Market.