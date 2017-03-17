'Mary Magdalene', 'The Current War' land prime awards slots

The Weinstein Company adds trio of films to 2017 pipeline.

Lion director Garth Davis’s follow-up Mary Magdalene will open in limited release on November 24 and expand throughout December, the Weinsteins announced on Friday.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix star in the biblical biopic that recounts how Mary broke free from the strictures of her life to follow the movement led by Jesus of Nazareth that ultimately led her to Jerusalem.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tahar Rahim, and Ryan Corr also star. Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett wrote the screenplay.

The Current War stars Benedict Cumberbatch as pioneer Thomas Edison and is set to open on December 22.

Michael Shannon plays rival George Westinghouse in the story of the battle for electricity supply in the late 1880s. Alfonso Gomez‐Rejon directs from a screenplay by Michael Mitnick.

Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland, Matthew Macfayden, and Tuppence Middleton also star. The Current War will get a “moderate” expansion on January 19, 2018.

Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut and recent Sundance world premiere Wind River starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen will open on August 4.

The crime thriller also stars Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, and James Jordan and expands on August 11.