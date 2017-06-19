Mirovision to produce remake of EuropaCorp’s 'Big Picture'

Film expected to start shooting in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Seoul-based production and sales company Mirovision has optioned the Korean-language remake rights to French thriller The Big Picture from EuropaCorp.

The original movie is based on Douglas Kennedy’s novel of the same name, which has been the top-selling English novel in South Korea since its publication ten years ago.

Directed by Eric Lartigau in 2010, the EuropaCorp movie based on the book starred Romain Duris, Marina Fois and Catherine Deneuve. The story follows a successful Parisian lawyer who murders his wife’s lover in a jealous rage, then assumes his identity.

The Korean remake is currently being scripted and is expected to start shooting in the fourth quarter of 2018. Mirovision previously produced Im Sang-soo’s The Housemaid (2010), which played in competition at Cannes.