Palm Springs sets 2018 dates

California film festival reveals initial schedule for 29th edition.

Palm Springs International Film Festival has revealed the dates of its 29th edition.

The festival will run January 2-15 in 2018.

It will kick off with the annual film awards gala on Jan 2, which this year featured the likes of Amy Adams, Andrew Garfield and Mahershala Ali.

Palm Springs will host a ‘Power of Words: Book to Screen’ focus on Jan 3, with the screening portion of the festival running Jan 4 – Jan 15 next year.

The 2017 edition saw Toni Erdmann win the FIPRESCI prize, while Gus Van Sant’s When We Rise won the audience award.