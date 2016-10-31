AFM: Myriad to launch sales on 'Paper Year'

First Generation Films has commenced production in Toronto on the drama starring Eve Hewson and Avan Jogia.

Rebecca Addelman wrote the screenplay and makes her directorial debut on the story about young newlyweds who question their marriage.

Production is scheduled to move to Los Angeles at the end of November on Paper Year, which also stars Andie MacDowell and Hamish Linklater. Pacific Northwest Pictures will handle Canadian theatrical distribution.

First Generation Films founder Christina Piovesan produces alongside Jennifer Shin, while Myriad chief Kirk D’Amico, Emily Alden, Penny Mancuso and Anne Hong serve as executive producers.

Addelman currently writes on Judd Apatow’s Netflix series Love and wrote the TV remake of The First Wives Club.

Ireland’s Hewson has starred in Bridge Of Spies, Enough Said and This Must Be The Place as well as the upcoming Robin Hood: Origins.

Canadian actor Jogia starred opposite Ben Kingsley in Tut for Spike TV and his feature credits include I Am Michael and 10,000 Saints. He recently wrapped Shangri-La Suite with Emily Browning and Luke Grimes.