Anthony Mackie joins 'IO'

Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie and Danny Huston will star in the sci-fi for Mandalay Pictures and Untitled Entertainment as production gets underway this week in France.

Netflix will release IO in 2017. Jonathan Helpert will direct the project from a script by Clay Jeter, Charles Spano and Will Basanta.

The project was developed at the Sundance Institute’s Writers Lab and the Sundance Institute Catalyst Forum and centres on a girl who races to find a cure for a poisoned Earth as the last shuttle to a distant colony prepares to take off.

Mandalay Pictures’ Jason Michael Berman and Untitled Entertainment’s Laura Rister will produce.

Mandalay and Untitled are producing in association with Great Point Media and Okanagan Media Limited, Sunset Junction Entertainment, Good Lap Productions, Make It with Gravy Productions and Inspire Entertainment.

Executive Producers are Basanta, Jeter, Spano, Victor Shapiro, Raphael Swann, Alain Peyrollaz, Francois Enginger, Mackie, Jason Spire, Ryan Lough, Dave Hansen and Johnny Mac.