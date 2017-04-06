Qube Wire to manage digital delivery of all IFFLA screenings

EXCLUSIVE: Tech company lands official distribution partnership.

Qube Wire has become the official distribution partner for the 15th annual Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) that kicked off on Wednesday night.

The new digital cinema distribution service from Qube Cinema will manage DCPs and Key Delivery Messages (KDMs) of all film screenings throughout the festival.

The digital platform will act as a centrally operated hub for all content, transforming the distribution process and ensuring KDMs are targeted to the correct screens.

At last month’s CinemaCon, the company announced the latest enhancement to its key management and DCP delivery service, Wire Safe, which allows enterprise customers to have their keys stored on a Qube Wire Hardware Security Module (HSM) within their own premises.

Rajesh Ramachandran, president of Qube Cinema said: “We are extremely delighted to partner with IFFLA, which is a prestigious platform to showcase Indian films globally.



“Qube Wire’s unmatched level of security, comprehensive theatre database and unique feature set will be invaluable for global content owners, independent filmmakers and distributors, who will now have the power to control their distribution on their own, with ease.”



“We are thrilled to be partnering with Qube,” Christina Marouda, founder and chair of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, said. “Through their service, we have managed to bypass the traditional shipping method of receiving the DCPs, while having the peace of mind that all files have been tested and any issues have been dealt with on time.”

Qube Wire will expand its offerings to include electronic and hard drive DCP distribution in most parts of the world to select customers on April 15 and to all customers on a commercial basis on June 1.

IFFLA opened with Lipstick Under My Burka (pictured) and runs until April 9 at Regal L.A. Live.