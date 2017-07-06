Radha Mitchell to star in 'The World Without You' adaptation

Australian actress to lead feature film based on Joshua Henkin’s book.

Silent Hill and The Shack actress Radha Mitchell will lead the cast of The World Without You, a feature adaptation of Joshua Henkin’s novel.

Marking the directing debut of Damon Shalit, the novel has been adapted by screenwriter Dan Pulick. The plot explores how a family cope with the death of a son, a journalist killed on assignment in Iraq.

Shalit produces with Bradley LaRocca and Charles Mudd for SB Productions. Mitchell will star and serve as an executive producer. Valerie McCaffrey is casting director.

The cast is rounded out by Chris Mulkey (Captain Phillips), Perrey Reeves (Famous In Love), James Tupper (Big Little Lies), PJ Byrne (Wolf Of Wall Street), Annika Marks (Anguish), Lyndie Greenwood (Sleepy Hollow), Lynn Cohen (Hunger Games), and Suzanne C. Johnson (Empty Space).

Shooting will get underway in Chicago next week.