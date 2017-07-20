'Scaffolding', Hong Sang-soo triumph in Jerusalem

Festival reveals the award winners from its 34th edition.

Scaffolding has won the best Israeli feature film prize at the 34th edition of the Jerusalem Film Festival.

The debut feature from director Matan Yair – produced by rising Israeli production outfit Green Productions – takes home a prize worth $28,000 (100,000 ILS).

Scaffolding also scooped the best actor prize for debutant Asher Lax and an honorary mention in the best cinematography category for DoP Bartosz Bieniek.

A jury consisting of Elle producer Saïd Ben Saïd, artist Yael Bartana, cinematographer Agnès Godard and Cíntia Gíl, director of film festival Doclisboa, said of the film: “For a film that combines the reality of a group of teenagers and the will of questioning cinema and the role of filmmaking. For its capacity of capturing the tenderness sometimes behind these kids’ violence, their capacity for love, their surprising imagination, in a society that places them in a marginal role forever.”

The festival’s international competition, running for a second year in 2017, saw the top prize go to Hong Sang-soo’s On The Beach At Night Alone, which premiered at Berlin Film Festival earlier this year.

The film receives a prize worth $20,000, put up by the The Wilf Family Foundation.

A jury consisting of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, actress Evgenia Dodina and journalist Deborah Young commended the film in a statement: “Using the simplest of cinematic tools, Hong Sang-soo creates a mysterious magic, rooted in the heart of daily life. Love, hatred, affection, rage, sexuality, loneliness and deep pain are reflected in the face and body of a young woman, the main character, one of the deepest descriptions of a human being we’ve seen in cinema in recent years.”

The international jury also awarded honourable mentions to Mohammad Rasoulof’s A Man Of Integrity and Valeska Grisebach’s Western.

The Van Leer award for best Israeli documentary film went to Anat Yuta Zuria and Shira Clara Winther’s Conventional Sins. The film follows a man who returns to the diary of his 15-year-old self, recounting the abuse he suffered at the hands of a network of Orthodox Jewish paedophiles.

Elsewhere, Savi Gabizon’s Israeli feature Longing won the festival’s Audience Favourite Award and also took best screenplay.

Full list of winners:

International Competition

The Wilf Family Foundation Award, in the sum of 20,000 USD: On The Beach At Night Alone by Hong Sang-soo

Honorary Mentions: Western by Valeska Grisebach; A Man Of Integrity by Mohammad Rasoulof

International First Features Competition

The FIPRESCI Award for Best International First Feature: Tehran Taboo by Ali Soozandeh

In the Spirit of Freedom Competition in Memory of Wim van Leer

The Cummings Award for Best Feature Film: The Other Side Of Hope by Aki Kaurismäki

The Ostrovsky Family Fund Award for Best Documentary: City Of Ghosts by Matthew Heineman

Honorary Mention: The Venerable W. by Barbet Schroeder

The Haggiag Competition for Full-Length Israeli Feature Films

The Robert Nissim Haggiag Award for Best Feature Film, in the sum of 100,000 ILS: Scaffolding directed by Matan Yair and produced by Gal Greenspan, Roi Kurland, Stanisław Dziedzic, Moshe Edery, Leon Edery

The Anat Pirchi Award for Best First Film: Doubtful by Eliran Elya

The Anat Pirchi Award for Best Script: Longing by Savi Gabizon

The Haggiag Award for Best Actor: Asher Lax for his performance in Scaffolding; Honorary Mention: Adar Hazazi for his performance in Doubtful

The Haggiag Award for Best Actress: Samira Saraya for her performance in Death Of A Poetess

The Aaron Emanuel Award for Best Cinematography: Shai Goldman for Doubtful; Honorary Mention: Bartosz Bieniek for Scaffolding

The Jerusalem Foundation Award for Best Editing: Michal Openheim for The Cakemaker

The Jerusalem Foundation Award for Best Original Score: Daphna Keenan for Family

The Audience Favorite Award: Longing by Savi Gabizon

The FIPRESCI Award for Best Israeli First Feature: Holy Air by Shady Srour

The Van Leer Competition for Full-Length Israeli Documentary Films

The Van Leer Award for Best Documentary: Conventional Sins by Anat Yuta Zuria, Shira Clara Winther

Van Leer Award for Best Director of a Documentary: In Her Footsteps by Rana Abu Fraiha

Honorary Mentions: Born In Deir Yassin by Neta Shoshani; A13901 by Tal Haim Yofee

The Israeli Short Films Competition

The Van Leer Award for Best Live Action Film: Portrait Of My Family In My Thirteenth Year by Omri Dekel-Kadosh

The Van Leer Award for Best Documentary Film: Keren Or (A Ray of Light) by Lihi Sabag; Honorary Mention: The Bride’s Tree by Shadi Habib Allah

The Jerusalem Development Authority Award for Best Animated Film: Hadarim by Shlomi Yosef

The Israeli Video Art and Experimental Film Competition

The Lia van Leer Award, courtesy of Rivka Saker: Sleepers by Ruth Patir

The Ostrovsky Family Fund Award: Sham (There) by Thalia Hoffman

The Jewish Experience Awards - Courtesy of Michaela and Leon Constantiner

The Lia Award in honor of Lia van Leer for films dealing with Jewish heritage: The Cakemaker by Ofir Raul Graizer

The Avner Shalev - Yad Vashem Chairman’s Award for Artistic Achievement in Holocaust-related Film: 1945 by Ferenc Török