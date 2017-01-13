Sierra/Affinity to handle sales on 'The Promise'

Nick Meyer and his team have boarded Terry George’s drama starring Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon and Christian Bale.

The film premiered at Toronto last September and centres on a love triangle in the final days of the Ottoman Empire just before world war one.

Robin Swicord and George wrote the screenplay.

Open Road holds US rights and will release on April 21 on more than 2,000 screens.

Sierra/Affinity launches international sales immediately, eOne will distribute in Canada, the UK, Australia/New Zealand, Benelux and Spain as part of its partnership with Sierra/Affinity that commenced early last year.