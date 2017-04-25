'Star Wars 9', 'Indiana Jones 5' release dates announced
Disney moves Indiana Jones moves back one year to July 2020; Frozen 2 to open November 2019.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures executives have set a raft of release dates, led by Tuesday’s announcement that Star Wars: Episode IX (3D) will open on May 24, 2019.
Untitled Indiana Jones moves back one year from July 19, 2019, to July 10, 2020.
There are big delays for three other films. Gigantic (3D) moves from November 21, 2018, to November 25, 2020, and Untitled Disney Animation (3D) – originally set for November 25, 2020 – moves to November 24, 2021.
Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (3D) will open on November 11, 2018, and not March 9, 2018, as originally scheduled.
Frozen 2 (3D) is the updated title of Untitled Disney Animation and remains set for November 27, 2019. Untitled Marvel (3D) previously set for July 10, 2020, moves to August 7, 2020, and Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) will open on June 18, 2021.
The live-action Untitled Disney Fairy Tale moves from July 28 this year to August 3, 2018, while A Wrinkle In Time moves up from April 6, 2018, to March 9, 2018.
Magic Camp is the final title of what was known as Untitled Disney Live Action and moves up from August 3, 2018, to April 6, 2018.
The live-action The Lion King (3D) is set to open on July 19, 2019; Untitled Disney Live Action arrives on August 9, 2019; and Untitled Disney Live Action will debut on April 3, 2020.
Untitled Disney Live Action will open on March 12, 2021.
2017
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (3D)
May 5
Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (3D) May 26
Cars 3 (3D) June 16
Thor: Ragnarok (3D) November 3
Coco (3D) November 22
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (3D) December 15
2018
Black Panther (3D) February 16
A Wrinkle In Time (3D) March 9
Magic Camp April 6
Avengers: Infinity War (3D) May 4
Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film (3D) May 25
The Incredibles 2 (3D) June 15
Ant-Man And The Wasp (3D) July 6
Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) August 3
Mulan (Live Action) (3D) November 2
Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (3D) November 21
Mary Poppins Returns December 25
2019
Captain Marvel (3D) March 8
Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) March 29
Untitled Disneytoon Studios April 12
Untitled Avengers (3D) May 3
Star Wars: Episode IX (3D) May 24
Toy Story 4 (3D) June 21
The Lion King (Live Action) (3D) July 19
Untitled Disney Live Action August 9
Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) November 8
Frozen 2 (3D) November 27
Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) December 20
2020
Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) March 13
Untitled Disney Live Action April 3
Untitled Marvel (3D) May 1
Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) June 19
Untitled Indiana Jones July 10
Untitled Marvel (3D) August 7
Untitled Marvel (3D) November 6
Gigantic (3D) November 25
2021
Untitled Disney Live Action March 12
Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) June 18
Untitled Disney Animation (3D) November 24
