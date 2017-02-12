Studiocanal, RLJ Entertainment grab horror movie 'The Evil In Us'

EXCLUSIVE: Sales agent Raven Banner has inked a series of deals on the title.

Raven Banner has licensed a slew of deals on The Evil In Us led by a US deal with RLJ Entertainment and a UK sale to Studiocanal.

Jason William Lee’s horror film has also gone for Germany (Tiberius), Latin America (Cintren), Japan (Curioscope), South Korea (TSN) and Taiwan (AV Jet).

Toronto-based Raven Banner will distribute in Canada.

The Evil In Us tells the story of six best friends who fall victim to terrorists when they ingest a drug that transforms them into cannibals. Dalj Brar and Michael Gyori produced