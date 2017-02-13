Sundance-winning doc 'Machines' sells to US and Europe

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary picked up by Kino Lorber and Dogwoof.

Independent documentary Machines, the Sundance-winning debut of director Rahul Jain, has secured deals in North America and Europe.

Doc specialists Autlook Filmsales have sold the film to Kino Lorber (North America), Filmcoopi (Switzerland), PEK Distribution (Finland), Dogwoof (UK) and DOCS (Austria). They are considering offers from Benelux, India and Germany.

Machines explores a vast textile factory in India and the human cost of globalisation, it won the world cinema documentary special jury award for excellence in cinematography at Sundance this year.

It will open the MoMa DocFortnight (Feb 16 - 26) in New York, followed by a theatrical rollout in August.

Machines is co-produced by Pallas Film (Thanassis Karathanos), Jann Pictures (Rahul Jain) and IV Films (Iikka Vehkalahti).