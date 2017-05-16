Syrinthia Studer to head Paramount worldwide acquisitions

Executive is in Cannes and led charge on Spotlight, Goat for select territories.

Paramount Pictures has promoted Syrinthia Studer to executive vice-president of worldwide acquisitions.

In her expanded duties Studer, who is in Cannes scouring for new titles, will be in charge of acquiring films for theatrical release.

She reports to president of the motion picture group Marc Evans, and to president of worldwide home media distribution Bob Buchi on all worldwide home media acquisitions.

Paramount’s recent notable acquisitions include Arrival, Denis Villeneuve’s Oscar-nominated sci-fi that is on the cusp of $200m worldwide, as well as Florence Foster Jenkins by Stephen Frears, and George Clooney’s upcoming November release Suburbicon.



“Syrinthia has led the charge for Paramount’s international film partnerships and acquisitions and has helped the company grow on a global scale,” Evans and Buchi said in a joint statement.



“Her distribution and marketing efforts for the Viacom brands in the home media space were unparalleled and have provided an important integration throughout the company. We are happy to have her expand the role.”

Studer previously served as senior vice-president of marketing and acquisitions for Paramount’s worldwide home media and TV Licensing divisions, where she launched and ran the studio’s division focused on ancillary-driven acquisitions.

She was responsible for a multi-film relationship with IFC Films that included the home media release of Boyhood, and has acquired festival favourites such as The Intervention, Goat, A.C.O.D, and Oscar winner Spotlight for select territories.

Studer previously oversaw the marketing and distribution of home media releases from Viacom flagship brands Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and Paramount’s television and digital entertainment groups as well as cable partners CBS and Showtime.

Prior to Paramount, she served as vice-president of strategic marketing for Loews Cineplex Entertainment, and has served in business development and promotional marketing roles at Fortune 500 companies including General Mills and IBM.