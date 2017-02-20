'Toni Erdmann' wins top prize from International Cinephile Society

German comedy wins five awards, including best picture and director.

Toni Erdmann won five awards from the 14th International Cinephile Society on Sunday (19 Feb).

The film won best picture, best director for Maren Ade, best actor for Peter Simonischek, best original screenplay and best foreign film.

Other big winners included Isabelle Huppert, who won best actress for Elle, Andre Holland (Moonlight) and Lily Gladstone (Certain Women) in the supporting actor categories, and Elle again for adapted screenplay.

The Red Turtle won the animated film prize and Fire At Sea won best documentary.

The awards also honoured films that critics saw in festivals but did not get a theatrical release in 2016, including The Lost City Of Z, Brothers Of The Night and The Death Of Louis XIV.

The International Cinephile Society was formed in 2003 and is made up of around 100 journalists, film scholars and other industry professionals.