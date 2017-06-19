Trans Atlantic Partners lines up 2017 platform

Junebug producer Mike Ryan and Phyllis Laing of Buffalo Gal Pictures among expert advisors.

Training and networking programme Trans Atlantic Partners (TAP) has unveiled the 2017 schedule of training modules connecting international producers with a special emphasis on co-productions.

TAP is holding training modules in Berlin from June 21-24 and Halifax, Canada, from September 12-17, when participants will also attend as delegates the Atlantic Film Festival’s Strategic Partners co-production market.

The programme provides networking and expert insight for film and TV producers from the US, Canada and international markets.

This year’s experts include Mike Ryan of Greyshack Films (Junebug), Phyllis Laing of Buffalo Gal Pictures (Aloft), Canada Media Fund director of programme management Nathalie Clermont, German attorney Kai May, and Jeff Boone, manager of global scripted development at eOne Television USA.

Participating US producers:

Allison Carter, Savage Rose; Reena Dutt, Painted Tree Productions & Off-Chance Productions; Kiara C Jones, Cultivated Films; Carolyn Mao; and Trevite Willis, Southern Fried Filmworks.

Participating Canadian producers:

Leslie Bland, Less Bland Productions; Tanya Brunel, High Definition Pictures; Mackenzie Donaldson, development executive; Cameron MacLaren, MacLaren Productions; Kryssta Mills, Mills Films; Glen Wood, Viddywell Films; William Woods, Woods Entertainment Canada; and Rayne Zukerman, Indian Grove Productions.

Participating European producers:

Markku Flink, Luminoir Oy, Finland; Esther Friedrich, MovieBrats Pictures, Germany; Anita Juka, 4 Film, Croatia; Michal Kráčmer, Prague Movie Company, Czech Republic; Daniel Kresmery, Korda Studios, Hungary; John McKay, Compact Pictures, UK; Rachael O’Kane, Tilted Pictures, Ireland; Danijel Pek, Antitalent, Croatia; Fredrik Støbakk, Ape&Bjørn AS, Norway; Milan Stojanovic, SENSE Production, Serbia; Marteinn Thorsson, Tenderlee Motion Pictures Co., Icelandic Academy of Storytelling, Iceland; and Anja Wedell, Czar Film, Germany.

Participating international producers:

Gitika Aggarwal, Neo Juris, India; Mauro Mueller, Fidelio Films, Mexico & Switzerland; and Elena Yatsura, Virtual Kick Studio, Russia.

“Since film and TV production is a global industry, filmmakers and producers have to constantly adapt to the changing production rules and laws in different countries,” Jan Miller, director of Trans Atlantic Partners said.

“TAP helps assist with that, giving the knowledge and expertise to seamlessly set up production abroad. The program helps producers tap into international financing, talent, sales and distribution to create projects with international audience appeal.”