UK box office: 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 5' opens top but plunders less bounty

Latest entry in Disney franchise fails to live up to predecessors, despite opening at number one.

UK TOP FIVE

RANKING Film/Distributor Weekend Gross Running Total 1 Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (Disney) $5.85m $9.39m 2 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (Disney) $1.13m $49.28m 3 Alien Covenant (Fox) $935,000 $14.89m 4 Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (Fox) $847,000 $2.57m 5 King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (Warner Bros) $763,000 $5.26m

DISNEY

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge posted an opening total of $9.39m (£7.3m), including $5.85m (£4.55m) Fri-Sun.

The film’s takings, as well as its site average of $9,228 (£7,172), placed it well behind the two most successful entries in the long-running franchise (Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End), which both opened with north of $17m in the UK.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 made for a Disney one-two by returning to second in the chart this week, adding $1.13m (£882,000). The film now sits on $49.28m (£38.3m).

Beauty And The Beast remains in the top 20 and now sits on $93m (£72m), which places in eighth on the overall chart of highest-grossing films in the UK.

FOX

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul debuted fourth on this week’s chart, posting $847,000 (£658,000) Fri-Sun. The film has a $2.57m (£2m) running total including the bank holiday Monday.

That’s the best opening for the franchise, with the previous watermark of $1.98m (£1.54m) being set by Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days in 2012

In its third week of release, Alien Covenant added $935,000 (£727,000) Fri-Sun, its running total is $14.89m (£11.57m).

Snatched sits in eigth place after adding $531,000 (£413,000) this week for $2.19m (£1.7m), while The Boss Baby sits once place below after posting $513,000 (£399,000) for $35.09m (£27.27m).

WARNER BROS

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword fell to fifth in its second week of release, adding $763,000 (£593,000) for a cumulative total of $5.26m (£4.09m).

EONE

A Dog’s Purpose added $118,000 (£92,000) Fri-Sun in its fourth week and now sits on $3.4m (£2.6m).

STUDIOCANAL

Animated feature The Red Turtle posted an opening of $152,000 (£118,000), including previews, from 41 locations. The film added $68,000 (£53,000) on Monday so currently sits on $187,000 (£145,000).

Universal

Fast & Furious 8 added $95,000 (£74,000) for a running total of $38m (£29.56m).