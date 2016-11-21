US Briefs: Gato Grande buys Luis Miguel life rights
MGM president of television and digital Mark Burnett said on Monday the company’s new joint venture Gato Grande Productions has acquired the story of the iconic Mexican singer.
Gato Grande Productions was formed between MGM and Mexican entrepreneurs Miguel Aleman and Antonio Cué to produce Spanish-language content for global audiences.
Gato Grande’s head of development Carla González Vargas will oversee development of the Luis Miguel TV series.
“It has taken me a long time to want to tell my story and I have been looking for the right team to tell it the way it should be told,” said Miguel. “Mark and the Gato Grande team are the perfect partners for this.”
- Angela Bassett has joined Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which Ryan Coogler will direct. Bassett, currently starring in American Horror Story, will portray Black Panther’s mother and star alongside Chadwick Boseman in the title role, as well as Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Florence Kasumba. Buena Vista will release Black Panther on February 16, 2018.
- Gary Shore (Dracula Untold) will direct The Great Game, Cross Creek’s historical feature about the Nobel Family, endowers of the Nobel Prize, from an original screenplay by Bryan McMullin. The story takes place during the Baku oil rush in Azerbaijan at the turn of the century. Cross Creek’s Brian Oliver and Jason Seagraves are producing with Maurice Fadida, who brought the project to the company.
- Legendary Entertainment announced on Monday that Chinese action star Zhang Jin will join Jing Tian on Pacific Rim 2. New cast additions include Wesley Wong, Lily Ji, Chen Zitong, Lan Yingying and Qian Yongchen with cameos by Xiao Yang and Korean actor Kim Jeong-Hoon. John Boyega, Scott Eastwood and Cailee Spaeny also star in the film, which Steven S. DeKnight is shooting now.
- The 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will present La La Land with the Vanguard Award at its film awards gala on January 2. The award is presented to the film’s cast and director Damien Chazelle in recognition of its “outstanding creative ensemble.” Chazelle, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are expected to attend.
