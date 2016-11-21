US Briefs: Gato Grande buys Luis Miguel life rights

MGM president of television and digital Mark Burnett said on Monday the company’s new joint venture Gato Grande Productions has acquired the story of the iconic Mexican singer.

Gato Grande Productions was formed between MGM and Mexican entrepreneurs Miguel Aleman and Antonio Cué to produce Spanish-language content for global audiences.

Gato Grande’s head of development Carla González Vargas will oversee development of the Luis Miguel TV series.



“It has taken me a long time to want to tell my story and I have been looking for the right team to tell it the way it should be told,” said Miguel. “Mark and the Gato Grande team are the perfect partners for this.”