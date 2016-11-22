US Briefs: Gravitas Ventures acquires 'Banking On Bitcoin'
The distributor has picked up worldwide rights to Christopher Cannucciari’s documentary.
Gravitas Ventures plans a day-and-date theatrical and VOD launch on January 6 to the film about the digital currency and its impact on the market.
Dan Fisher brokered the deal for Gravitas Ventures with Preferred Content on behalf of Periscope Entertainment.
- Vertical Entertainment has signed North American rights from High Octane Pictures to The Veil following a bidding war that started at the AFM. Vertical plans a second quarter 2017 theatrical launch on the action film directed by Brent Ryan Green.
- BOND/360 has acquired US rights from Cinetic to Francesco Carrozzini’s Franca: Chaos & Creation, the documentary about the director’s mother, Italian Vogue editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani. The film will get a limited theatrical and digital day-and-date launch in 2017
- PRO-TEK Vaults will develop for Paramount Pictures a state-of-the-art storage facility to preserve the studio’s film library. PRO-TEK plans to complete construction of the new vaults in the second quarter of 2017.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.