Watch: Elijah Wood discusses 'Psycho' shower scene in '78/52' clip

EXCLUSIVE: Sundance documentary explores iconic cinema moment.

Screen can reveal an exclusive clip from documentary 78/52, which explores the iconic shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic suspense horror Psycho.

In the clip, The Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood discusses the scene’s music and its impact on pop culture with producers Josh Waller and Daniel Noah (The Greasy Strangler).

The film premiered at Sundance in January. It will next be seen at Toronto’s Hot Docs festival (April 27 - May 7).

It was directed by Alexandre O. Philippe and produced by Kerry Deignan Roy for Exhibit A Pictures.

Other talking heads to appear in the doc include Guillermo del Toro, Danny Elfman, and Bret Easton Ellis.

US outfit Preferred Content is handling sales.