Autumn Sun

Founded by veteran film producer and international film distribution executives, Autumn Sun acquires and distributes high quality movies and animation titles from Asia to its global clients worldwide.

Autumn Sun also develops original movie projects and specializes in China Co-Production and Financing, offering high profile companies and clients with streamlined consultation services on their movie projects for the China and world market.

Since 2017, Autumn Sun has acquired and distributed over 100 films and animated series, including “S.W.A.T” directed by Ding Sheng, “Skyfire” directed by Simon West, Toronto winner ”The Man Who Feels No Pain” directed by Vasan Bala, and “The Sky is Pink” by Shonali Bose.