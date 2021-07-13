British Film Institute
The British Film Institute (BFI) is the UK’s lead organisation for film, television and the moving image.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.bfi.org.uk
- Promotion
We Are UK Film at Cannes 2021: watch this year’s sessions
Virtual sessions include talent talks with Mark Cousins and Eva Husson.
- Features
How the Global Screen Fund is supporting two Cannes-bound British films
The UK Global Screen Fund is making a mark on the Croisette through its support of two British films that illustrate perfectly the fund’s international focus.
- Promotion
Why the UK film industry is looking to the future with confidence
The British Film Commission and the BFI are spearheading industry efforts to drive the UK forward.
- Promotion
At a glance: UK Film Centre events at 2020 Cannes virtual market
Webinars focusing on reaching new audiences, co-productions and restarting UK production all feature.
- Features
How the UK film and TV sectors will remain fully open for business after Brexit
The British Film Institute and British Film Commission are in Berlin to reassure the international screen industries.