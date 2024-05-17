As a shooting location, Spain boasts an average 3,000 hours of sunshine per year, a reliable transport network, well-trained local crews kept busy by international streamers, a seasoned tourist industry and good-value accommodation and catering — all of which contribute to a winning backdrop for intern­ational shoots.

But there are other key attractions for international productions, including the country’s 30% tax rebate — and that figure can go up to 54% in hotspots such as the Canary Islands.

Visiting international shoots have risen steadily year-on-year, buoyed by the rise in tax incentives that lifted the rebate to 30% in 2020, until the impact of the Holly­wood actors and writers strikes slowed growth in 2023. “The workflow has not quite picked up yet at the start of 2024,” concedes Fernando Victoria de Lecea, producer at service company Meñakoz Films and president of Profilm, the association that includes most of the main service providers in Spain.

“It is unlikely we will see the boom of productions we witnessed right after the pandemic,” agrees Peter Welter, CEO of service company Fresco Films, which has worked on series including HBO’s Game Of Thrones, prequel House Of The Dragon and Netflix’s 3 Body Problem. “Not just in Spain — it feels like a global trend.”

That said, the number of international productions heading to Spain is substantial, making it a competitive territory. Later this year, Spain Film Commission is due to release a report on the economic impact of shooting, which could help to lobby for a higher tax rebate rate.

“The results will not only reveal the positive impact the sector has on the country’s economy, but will also provide the Spanish government with valuable information for its policies towards the audio­visual industry,” says Carlos Rosado, president of Spain Film Commission.

The hope for both the various film commissions as well as local service companies is that the government will contemplate another rise of the tax rebate to fully exploit the possibilities of the sector and make it more competitive against neighbouring countries.

Country double

Spain boomed as a filming destination in the 1960s, hosting David Lean’s Lawrence Of Arabia and a slew of spaghetti westerns. More recently, it has specialised in doubling for other countries: season six of The Crown filmed in Mallorca and Catalonia, recreating settings in Australia, Mustique, the US, Greece and France.

The large number of heritage sites also make Spain well suited to period stylings: Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon have both used Spanish locations.

Duncan Muggoch, co-executive producer of 3 Body Problem and producer of Game Of Thrones, has experience working in Spain. “For Game Of Thrones we shot in almost every single region in the country,” he says. “For me, Spain has always been the country in Europe that has the biggest variety of locations. The rebate is pretty good and I like Spanish crews. I would bring whole shows to Spain if I could. If there were three big studios, many more shows would come and base themselves here. At the moment, Spain is more a location country.”

For 3 Body Problem, an adaptation of the bestselling science-fiction novels by Cixin Liu, Muggoch shot in an old military listening station on top of a mountain in Extremadura, posing as China. “There were logistical challenges since it was on top of a mountain. However, because it was a military base [there was] a proper road, so we could get all our vehicles up to the top. We had incredible vistas.”

International projects

Other major international shoots include Marvel Entertainment and Sony Pictures’ Venom: The Last Dance, directed by Kelly Marcel and starring Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It shot at the start of 2024 in various locations including Murcia, Aragon and Ciudad de la Luz (City Of Light) Studios in Alicante.

The Penguin Lessons, directed by Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty), produced by 42 and starring Steve Coogan, shot in Catalonia as well as the Canary Islands. Based on Tom Michell’s book of the same name, it is the story of an Englishman who travels to Argentina in the 1970s to teach in a boys’ boarding school.

Netflix opened its first European production hub on the outskirts of Madrid in 2019, and is very active in Spain with productions shot in English as well as Spanish (Money Heist and Elite, among others).

The now fully operational Ciudad de la Luz Studios was used for Xavier Gens’ shark thriller Under Paris (Sous La Seine) starring Bérénice Bejo.

Netflix productions using Spain as a location include Kaos, a reimagining of Greek mythology, shot in Andalusia, Aragon and Madrid, and the sixth season of Cobra Kai, starring Ralph Macchio, which shot in several locations in Catalonia including Barcelona.

Disney+ used Andalusia as a location for Second World War series We Were The Lucky Ones, created by Erica Lipez, as well as Rivals, an adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel produced by Happy Prince. Disney+ is also involved in the production of Regreso A Las Sabinas, a 70-episode series that will stream daily from next autumn — the first of its kind in Spain from an international streamer. It was filmed in Catalonia and stars Andres Velencoso, Celia Freijeiro, Angela Molina and Olivia Molina.

Spanish international platform Movi­star Plus+ also shot its ambitious Bellas Artes in the territory. Argentinian directors Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat’s dark comedy series, set in the art world, stars Oscar Martinez (Venice 2016 best actor winner for the directors’ The Distinguished Citizen). It was released locally in April with a simultaneous release in Latin America (through Star+).

Spanish filmmakers Pedro Almodovar and Alejandro Amenabar have also been busy with upcoming films. The Room Next Door is Almodovar’s first feature in the English language, and stars Tilda Swinton (with whom the director worked on short The Human Voice) and Julianne Moore. It started shooting in March between Madrid and the US. Swinton plays a war reporter who has lost touch with her daughter; Moore plays a writer friend.

This spring, Amenabar (The Others, The Sea Inside) has been filming The Captive, an ambitious period movie about writer Miguel de Cervantes. Produced by Fernando Bovaira at Mod Producciones, Himenoptero and Misent Producciones, the film will recount the life of a young Cervantes when he was taken captive in Algiers in 1575 — an experience that pushed him to explore his writing, eventually leading to masterpiece Don Quixote.