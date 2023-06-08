The 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in Cluj in Romania, opens today (June 9) with an open-air screening of Icelandic director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson’s Northern Comfort. UK actor Timothy Spall, one of the stars of the film, will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.

In addition to the international competition dedicated to first and second -time directors and festival’s regular sidebars such as Supernova, No Limit, and Full Moon, this year’s line-up includes a wide-ranging focus on Nordic cinema, and Close Up homages to Jean-Luc Godard, Sidney Lumet and Oliver Stone.

Artistic director Mihai Chirilov speaks about the makeup of this year’s Main Competition, the absence of Russian and Ukrainian films in the festival programme, the state of Romanian cinema as reflected in the Romanian Days programme, and why TIFF decided to join the Smart 7 festival network initiative.

What are the common threads running through this year’s Main Competition line-up?

Lately it seems that you can’t avoid the hot topics of the day - class or ethnic differences, immigration, drug use and prostitution although these issues thankfully tend to be in the background of this year’s competition entries. What really stands out is how the films tend to deal with all sorts of broken relationships. They show how it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to connect with one another whether as a couple or within a family, or, as in the Moldavian film Carbon, when inter-ethnic conflict makes it hard for people to maintain their humanity towards each other.

There are no Ukrainian or Russian films in the programme. Was this a conscious decision after the controversy that followed selecting Russian films to screen at last year’s festival?

Cluj is one of those festivals which didn’t consider any boycott of Russian films because I simply don’t think we, as cultural events, should be turned into war zones as well. Our festival is all about quality cinema, innovation and freedom of expression.

[This year] there were fewer Russian submissions than usual to the festival and also fewer to track and consider from other festivals. Those films we did see didn’t make into the final list because of artistic reasons and the same went for the films from Ukraine. We had more submissions than usual but it all came down to the artistic quality.

Romanian film seems to be booming, with nine local features world premiering at the festival and a record number of submissions to the Romanian Days section.

Films were put on the shelf during the pandemic and others were delayed, so now we have a kind of traffic jam of Romanian films coming through. I’m sure this situation won’t be replicated next year.

Overall, there’s a real mix of established names like Cristi Puiu, Tudor Giurgiu and Alexandru Solomon as well as first-timers such as the Cluj-based filmmakers Dani Saracut (Blue Planet) and husband and wife team Daniel and Alexandra Barnuti (My Muslim Husband).

There are also documentaries by Carla-Maria Teaha (Nora) and Cornel Mihalache (Phoenix. Har/Jar).

Only three out of 17 films in Romanian Days are directed by women. What do you make of this?

If maths really matter, one should add two more female directed Romanian features shown in other sections. [xx and xx] Last year we had several female directors, but there weren’t so many among the 50 submissions for this edition. I am following very closely what’s in the works in Romanian cinema and I can tell you that there are a lot of female directors and even more female producers working on projects, so I can see a greater presence in the future at the festival.

Meanwhile, a new addition to the TIFF programme this year is the Smart7 competition. Why did you decide to become a member of this network of festivals?

We’ve been working on establishing closer links with other festivals for some time and finding ways of learning from each other. Every time I go to a festival my first priority is naturally to watch films, but I also look at the festival’s technical setup and organisation and so on. This initiative is a bit like an iceberg: the tip is the seven-title selection for the competition [the network jurors voted for Sebastian Mihailescu’s Mammalia as the Romanian representative] while the rest [of this iceberg] is about knowledge transfer to help us when we are putting out festivals together when faced by the economic constraints and pressures coming from every kind of direction.

And deciding to have an open-air screening of Michael Kurtiz’s classic film Casablanca on Unirii Square is particularly appropriate since the Hungarian-born director started out his film career in Cluj as Mihály Kertész more than 100 years ago.

This is a dream we’ve had for many years to screen Casablanca at TIFF. Things worked out well this year because we now have a partnership with Warner Bros Discovery and they suggested a special event to mark the Warner Bros. centenary. Casablanca was the logical choice, it didn’t even seem contrived, and the cherry on the cake indeed was that the director had made some of his first films here. It was just a case of planets aligning.