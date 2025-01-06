The 82nd Golden Globes ceremony took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 5), when The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez won the top film awards.

All 2025 Golden Globes winners appear below in bold:

FILM

Best picture - drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best picture - musical or comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best director

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker - Anora

Edward Berger - Conclave

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

Best screenplay

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Peter Straughan - Conclave

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet - Lee

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Zendaya - Challengers

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell - Hit Man

Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Best supporting actress

Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Pérez

Margaret Qualley - The Substance

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Best motion picture – animation

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematic and box office achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best picture - non-English language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With The Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best original score

Volker Bertelmann - Conclave

Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist

Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Best original song

Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl

Compress / Repress” - Challengers

El Mal - Emilia Pérez

Forbidden Road - Better Man

Kiss The Sky - The Wild Robot

Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez

TELEVISION

Best TV series - drama

The Day Of The Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best TV series - musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Emma D’arcy - House Of The Dragon

Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - drama

Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day Of The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - comedy or musical

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - comedy or musical

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man On The Inside

Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)

Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story)

Ewan Mcgregor (A Gentleman In Moscow)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television



Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Diego Luna (La Máquina)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television