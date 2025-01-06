The 82nd Golden Globes ceremony took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 5), when The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez won the top film awards.
All 2025 Golden Globes winners appear below in bold:
FILM
Best picture - drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best picture - musical or comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best director
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light
Best screenplay
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- Peter Straughan - Conclave
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
- Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie - Maria
- Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet - Lee
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Amy Adams - Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Zendaya - Challengers
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell - Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Best supporting actor
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Best supporting actress
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Zoe Saldana - Emilia Pérez
- Margaret Qualley - The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Best motion picture – animation
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Cinematic and box office achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator 2
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best picture - non-English language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl With The Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best original score
- Volker Bertelmann - Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers
- Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
Best original song
- Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl
- Compress / Repress” - Challengers
- El Mal - Emilia Pérez
- Forbidden Road - Better Man
- Kiss The Sky - The Wild Robot
- Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez
TELEVISION
Best TV series - drama
- The Day Of The Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
Best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - drama
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Emma D’arcy - House Of The Dragon
- Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley - Black Doves
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - drama
- Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day Of The Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton - Landman
Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - comedy or musical
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
- Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - comedy or musical
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man On The Inside
- Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)
- Kate Winslet (The Regime)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
- Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story)
- Ewan Mcgregor (A Gentleman In Moscow)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
- Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story)
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Diego Luna (La Máquina)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television
- Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)
- Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)
- Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)
- Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)
- Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings).
