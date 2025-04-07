UK-Ireland top five, Apr 4-6, 2025 Rank Film (origin) Distributor Apr 4-6 gross Total Week 1 A Minecraft Movie (US) Warner Bros £15m £15m 1 2 Six The Musical (US) Universal £2.1m £2.1m 1 3 Snow White (US)

Disney £667,761 £8m 3 4 Death Of A Unicorn (US)

EFD £458,031 £485,853 1 5 A Working Man (US-UK)

Warner Bros £330,209 £1.4m 2

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.28

Warner Bros’ A Minecraft Movie has breathed new life into the UK-Ireland box office with an outstanding £15m opening weekend – the biggest ever for a videogame adaptation.

Playing in 675 cinemas, the film took an astonishing £22,169-per-cinema average. Both of those figures are the biggest in the territory since Barbie, which opened to £18.5m at a £25,456 average in July 2023.

Directed by Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is adapted from popular videogame Minecraft owned by Microsoft; the film sees four misfits pulled through a portal into a bizarre cubic wonderland.

Its opening topped the previous highest videogame adaptation opening, the £8.7m of Super Mario Bros: The Movie from the same weekend in April 2023.

Cinemas will be relieved to have a monster hit on screens, after March takings were 35% down on last year. Vue is reporting its biggest weekend since the Barbenheimer phenomenon, and projecting to welcome over one million customers across the first week of Minecraft.

There was space for a second strong performance this weekend, with Universal’s Six The Musical making £2.1m from Sunday April 6 screenings alone, with 30 venues still to report. The staged musical took a £3,268 average from 655 sites, and will continue to play throughout the week.

Disney’s Snow White took third spot, dropping 67% on its third weekend with £667,761 taking it to almost £8m. It is well down on the likes of 2023 remake The Little Mermaid (£27.4m), although may still catch the £9.5m of 2021’s pandemic-afflicted Cruella.

Entertainment Film Distributors’ Death Of A Unicorn starring Jenna Ortega opened to £458,031 from 560 sites at a £818 site average. The film, about a father-daughter duo who hit a unicorn with their car and try to save it at the retreat of a wealthy pharmaceutical CEO, has £485,853 including previews.

Warner Bros’ A Working Man starring Jason Statham fell 49.8% on its second session, adding £330,209 to hit £1.4m.

Takings for the top five soared 353% to £18.6m – the highest level since the opening weekend of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy in February. Cinemas will hope Minecraft can build a wide audience across its run, to keep 2025 ahead of last year’s takings.

Flow runs on

Universal’s Black Bag fell 61% on its fourth weekend in cinemas, with £167,964 taking it to £3.5m.

Gints Zilbalodis’ Flow continues its excellent run for Curzon, adding £165,620 on its third weekend. Although it was a drop of 43%, it took the Oscar-winning animation past the £1m mark, to a healthy £1.2m.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy dropped 66% on its eighth weekend in cinemas for Universal. The highest-grossing film of 2025 to date added £159,637 on its latest session, and has just shy of £46m to date, still with an outside chance of catching the £48.3m of 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Former number one Mickey 17 added £126,372 on its fifth weekend for Warner Bros – a 62% drop that brought it to £6.9m.

Bollywood title Sikandar added £67,068 on its second weekend for Bakrania Media, and has £480,270 in total.

Puccini’s Turandot – Royal Opera House made £66,530 at the weekend for Trafalgar Releasing, and has an admirable £356,788 in the bank having opened on Tuesday, April 1.

Universal’s Blumhouse horror The Woman In The Yard added £51,819 on its second weekend – a 74% drop that brought it to £363,448.

Darren Thornton’s Irish comedy Four Mothers took £48,668 in the UK alone through BFI Distribution, with Irish results still to come from Break Out Pictures. Including previews, the film has £92,039 in the UK.

National Theatre Live’s release of Dr. Strangelove starring Steve Coogan added £35,010 on a second full weekend in cinemas, and has £844,029 in total.

UK independent title Marching Powder has crossed the £3m mark for True Brit Entertainment, after a £33,085 fifth weekend. It represents a strong result for the distributor, taking almost double its budget in the UK and Ireland alone.

Animation Dog Man is still in cinemas after nine weekends for Universal, adding £30,309 on its latest session to hit a strong £13.4m total.

Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour In Cinemas, the latest concert film from K-pop sensations Seventeen, took £27,427 at the weekend, and has £50,165 including its Wednesday screenings, for Trafalgar Releasing.

Captain America: Brave New World dropped 77% on its eighth weekend for Disney, with the superhero picture adding £23,822 to reach almost £18m. It will finish as the 27th-highest-grossing of 35 Marvel Cinematic Universe titles to date.

UK thriller Restless opened to £17,500 from 105 cinemas, at a £167 average for Metis Films. Including previews, Jed Hart’s film has £28,900.

Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 added £15,203 on its third weekend in UK-Ireland cinemas, and has a strong £1.5m for Trinity/CineAsia.

Warner Bros’ The Alto Knights topped up £15,017 on its third weekend, and is at £793,496.

Altitude’s re-release of P.J. Hogan’s comedy Muriel’s Wedding made £12,871, and has £16,550 in total.

Event cinema release Billy Elliot The Musical added £12,287 on its second session, and is at £594,260 for CinemaLive.

UK independent drama Last Swim opened to £7,288 at the weekend for Vertigo Releasing, from 36 sites at a £202 average. Including previews, Sasha Nathwani’s feature debut has £24,296.

Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End added £3,265 on its second weekend for Mubi, for a £71,599 total.

French animation The Most Precious Of Cargoes opened to £3,167, and has £7,480 including previews, for Studiocanal. The distributor also had Paul W.S. Anderson’s fantasy In The Lost Lands in cinemas this weekend, which is up to £167,930.