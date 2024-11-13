Screen can reveal the trailer for Sophie Fiennes documentary Acting which will have its international premiere at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).

The film follows a two-hour Shakespeare acting masterclass led by British veterans Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod from the theatre company Cheek By Jowl.

It had its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) in August.

Acting is produced by Fiennes, Martin Rosenbaum, Shani Hinton, Lone Star Productions, and Amoeba Film. Sales are handled by Love For Sale Films.