Amazon MGM Studios has bought the UK’s Bray Film Studios in Berkshire, the home of series two on the streamer’s large-scale production The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.

This marks the company’s first studio acquisition in the UK, alongside its long-term lease at Shepperton Studios. In the US, Amazon owns The Culver Studios in Culver City, California.

The second season of Prime Video’s Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will start shooting at Bray in September.

“This vote of confidence by Amazon MGM Studios will ensure that one of our leading film studios continues to play a crucial role in our first-class screen industries,” said the UK’s new culture secretary Lisa Nandy. “It will deliver a major investment in skills and infrastructure to enhance our status as Europe’s top filmmaking destination.”

Twenty-six miles out of London, Bray Film Studios comprises 53,600 square feet and includes five sound stages, 77,400 square feet of workshops, 39,400 square feet of office space, 182,900 square feet of backlot, and 156,000 square feet of parking space. Other recent productions to shoot at the studio include The King’s Man, Rocketman and BBC series Dracula.