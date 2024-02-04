Matthew Vaughn’s $200m spy thriller Argylle has flopped on its opening weekend, earning an estimated $18m via Universal, Apple Original Films’ global distribution partner on the feature.

The film reportedly cost between $200m and $250m and opened at number one in 3,605 cinemas despite a C+ CinemaScore ranking. It stars Sam Rockwell, Bruce Dallas Howard and featuring a cast of Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston and Dua Lipa.

The debut marks Apple Original Films’ third major release in the last three months after Martin Scorsese’s multiple Oscar nominee Killers Of The Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon. Killers remains in release and has grossed $67.8m domestically through Paramount, while Napoleon stands at $61.5m.

The opening number for Argylle would be calamitous for a legacy studio given the production and marketing costs, however a tech company with a $2.9bn market cap has different priorities; the film component can boost the hardware offering by loading Apple Original Films onto the Apple TV+ service loaded on all phones and tablet devices.

Nonetheless it remains to be seen how Apple’s film strategy evolves in the year ahead. Exhibitors will certainly have relished the prospect of a star-studded tentpole in a typically quiet time of a year facing lower supply due to last year’s Hollywood strikes.

Elsewhere, Warner Bros’ musical Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet crossed $200m in its eighth session and ranks fourth on $4.8m.

Fathom Events staged a bespoke release of the first three episodes of Season 4 of faith-based streaming series The Chosen and recorded a number two debut on $6m from three days for its widest release in 2,260 sites. The four-day debut comes to $7.5m.

Amazon MGM Studios’ The Beekeeper dropped a respectable 20.9% in its fourth weekend to rank third on $5.3m and reach $49.4m.

Searchlight Pictures said Poor Things starring Emma Stone in ninth place is now the highest-grossing limited opening release of 2023 and the second highest-grossing post-Covid limited opening release behind Everything Everywhere All At Once on $77.2m.

The feminist fable added $2.1m from 1,950 sites for a $28.2m running total after nine sessions.

Molly Manning Walker’s directorial debut and Bafta nominee How To Have Sex launched through Mubi on $52,008 from four theatres for a $13,00 average.

Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar and Bafta nominee The Zone Of Interest – named film of the year at the London Critics’ Circle 2024 awards on Sunday – added $1.1m in its eighth session from 594 sites through A24 to stand at $4.6m. It ranks 13th.

Nearly one year after it premiered at the Berlinale, Lila Aviles’ Mexican shortlisted Oscar submission Totem added $16,690 in its second weekend through Janus Films and stands at $32,330.