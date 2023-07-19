UK film, TV and theatre talent agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates has appointed Anna Higgs as its new managing director.

An advisory board has also been formed of six of the company’s agents and executives, to shape the company’s evolution and growth.

Higgs takes up her position next month in August 2023. She was most recently director of entertainment partnerships at Meta, with previous roles including creative director at global video channel Nowness and commissioner and head of digital, at Film4. She has already served two years as chair of the Bafta film committee and has been re-elected to the committee for a further two years.

She joins a team of over 60 staff who look after a client roster that includes Oscar-winning directors Steve McQueen, Edward Berger and Lenny Abrahamson, as well as The Crown director Jessica Hobbs and His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne.

The six inaugural appointments to the advisory board are Abby Singer, Anthony Mestriner, Emma Trounson, Lucinda Prain, Rachel Taylor (who will all continue to represent their clients) and Tracy Brimm (who will continue as head of creative affairs).

Jodi Shields, department head of film and TV, said: “Anna is a world class creative leader with a deep and broad track record in storytelling across all platforms, formats, and genres. She is uniquely placed to bring a wealth of new skills and experience to our global business. As we continue to evolve our company and culture, and grow our commercial relationships, she will bring a fresh perspective to our strategic development, all while building on our creative and organisational integrity.”

“The central thread of my career has been working with the most exceptional storytellers to connect their work with audiences in myriad ways, along with a dedication to inclusion and equity at the highest strategic and operational levels across the broadest spectrum of our creative industries,” said Higgs. “One look at our client list shows that this is an ethos that is closely shared with Casarotto Ramsay & Associates – a dynamic and legendary organisation that has always been known for its prestige, excellence and innovation.”