Bafta has unveiled the round two voting longlists for its 2024 film awards, with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon leading with 15 longlist spots each.
Longlists have been released for all 24 categories, including best film, outstanding British film, and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, ahead of the nominations on January 18 and final awards ceremony on February 18.
Some 69 films have been selected across the 24 categories. An adjustment to the best director selection was the sole change for this year’s longlisting process.
Round Two voting gets underway today, running until Friday, January 12.
The nominations will be announced by former Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir on Thursday, January 18 at 12.00 GMT, live-streamed on Bafta social media channels.
Doctor Who star David Tennant will host this year’s ceremony from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, with the event broadcast as live on BBC One and iPlayer.
“The publication of the EE Bafta Film Awards longlists is one our favourite dates in the awards season calendar – it’s a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a Bafta,” said Bafta Film Committee chair Anna Higgs.
Big titles flourish
Barbie and Oppenheimer have extended their domination of 2023 into this year with the most longlist spots, joined by Scorsese’s Apple Studios crime drama. All three films are in the following 12 categories: best film, director, supporting actress, supporting actor, casting, cinematography, costume design, editing, make up & hair, original score, production design and sound.
Yorgos Lanthimos’ Venice Golden Lion winner Poor Things is close behind with 14 spots; while Bradley Cooper’s Netflix title Maestro and Emerald Fennell’s Amazon Studios film Saltburn also prospered, with 12 and 11 spots respectively.
Alongside Poor Things, UK and UK co-produced films with multiple spots include Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers and Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama The Zone Of Interest, both with 10; plus Christmas box office hit Wonka with eight, and indie titles How To Have Sex with six, Rye Lane with five and Scrapper with four.
The 15-strong outstanding British film category includes Aardman’s Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget and Tetris.
Bafta film awards 2024 longlists
Best film
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Outstanding British film
- All of Us Strangers
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- The Deepest Breath
- The Great Escaper
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- One Life
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Tetris
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama
- The End We Start From
- How To Have Sex
- If the Streets Were on Fire
- Is There Anybody Out There?
- Polite Society
- Rye Lane
- Scrapper
Film not in English language
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Boy And The Heron
- The Eight Mountains
- Fallen Leaves
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Documentary
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- The Deepest Breath
- High & Low - John Galliano
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story
- The Pigeon Tunnel
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
Animated film
- The Boy And The Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Director
- Anatomy of a Fall
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- The Zone of Interest
Original screenplay
- Air
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
Adapted screenplay
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Dumb Money
- The Killer
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Leading actress
- Annette Bening NYAD
- Carey Mulligan Maestro
- Emma Stone Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple
- Greta Lee Past Lives
- Lily Gladstone Killers of The Flower Moon
- Margot Robbie Barbie
- Mia McKenna-Bruce How to Have Sex
- Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall
- Vivian Oparah Rye Lane
Leading actor
- Andrew Scott All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper Maestro
- Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
- Colman Domingo Rustin
- George MacKay Femme
- Jeffrey Wright American Fiction
- Leonardo DiCaprio Killers of The Flower Moon
- Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
- Teo Yoo Past Lives
Supporting actress
- America Ferrera Barbie
- Cara Jade Myers Killers of The Flower Moon
- Claire Foy All of Us Strangers
- Danielle Brooks The Color Purple
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster NYAD
- Julianne Moore May December
- Rosamund Pike Saltburn
- Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest
Supporting actor
- Anthony Hopkins One Life
- Ben Whishaw Passages
- Dominic Sessa The Holdovers
- Jacob Elordi Saltburn
- Jamie Bell All of Us Strangers
- Mark Ruffalo Poor Things
- Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers
- Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling Barbie
Casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
Cinematography
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
Costume design
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Wonka
Editing
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
Make up & hair
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Wonka
Original score
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
Production design
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Special visual effects
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
Sound
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
British short animation
- Crab Day
- Sweet Like Lemons
- The Smeds and The Smoos
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
- World to Roam
British short film
- Essex Girls
- Festival of Slaps
- Finding Alaa
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Jill, Uncredited
- Mighty Penguins
- The One Note Man
- Such A Lovely Day
- Yellow
