The 74th Berlin International Film Festival has revealed the 20 titles selected for its official Competition as well as its competitive Encounters strand.

Scroll down for full list

New films from Claire Burger, Olivier Assayas, Hong Sangsoo, Bruno Dumont, Abderrahmane Sissako and Mati Diop are among those selected for the Competition lineup, with stars including Rooney Mara, Gael Garcia Bernal, Isabelle Huppert and Cillian Murphy, who leads the festival’s opening film Small Things Like These.

Festival heads Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek unveiled the selections at the House of World Cultures in Berlin today (January 22).

All Competition titles are world premieres with the exception of Aaron Shimberg’s A Different Man, starring Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson, which recently debuted at Sundance and will receive its international premiere in Berlin.

Six of the films are directed or co-directed by women – the same figure as last year – and two are debut features.

Among the selection is Langue Etrangere, the third feature by Camera d’Or winner Burger from the producer of Anatomy Of A Fall, Marie-Ange Luciani. The story centres on two teenage pen pals in France and Germany and stars Lilith Grasmug, newcomer Josefa Heinsius, Nina Hoss and Chiara Mastroianni.

Fellow French filmmaker Assayas, who won best director at Cannes in 2016 with Personal Shopper, will premiere Suspended Time in Competition. A Covid-era comedy about two couples who spend lockdown together, it stars Vincent Macaigne, Micha Lescot, Nine D’Urso and Nora Hamzawi.

South Korea’s Hong returns to Berlin, having had six films in Competition at the festival since 2008. His latest, A Traveler’s Needs, was described as a comedy and a “light but piercing take on human relationships” by Chatrian at the press conference. It stars French actress Huppert, who will also receive honorary Golden Bear that should could not accept in-person when it was first bestowed in 2022. Huppert previously starred in Hong’s In Another Country (2012) and Claire’s Camera (2017), both of which premiered at Cannes.

The 2024 Berlinale will run February 15-24, while the concurrent European Film Market (EFM) will take place February 15-21.

Titles have previously been announced for the Panorama, Forum, Classics, Generation and Special strands.

Lupita Nyong’o will head the international jury at this year’s festival, which will be the last edition headed by the departing Chatrian and Rissenbeek. Tricia Tuttle, former festival director of the BFI London Film Festival (LFF), will take charge starting with the 2025 edition.

More to follow

Berlinale 2024 line-up

Competition

Another End, dir. Piero Messina

Architecton, dir. Victor Kossakovsky

Black Tea, dir. Abderrahmane Sissako

La Cocina, dir. Alonso Ruizpalacios

Dahomey, dir. Mati Diop

A Different Man, dir. Aaron Schimberg

The Empire, dir. Bruno Dumont

Gloria!, dir. Margherita Vicario

Suspended Time, dir. Olivier Assayas

From Hilde, With Love, dir. Andreas Dresen

My Favourite Cake, dir. Behtash Saneeha, Maryam Moghaddam

Langue Etrangère, dir. Claire Burger

Who Do I Belong To, dir. Meryam Joobeur

Pepe, dir. Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias

Shambhala, dir. Min Bahadur Bham

Sterben, dir. Matthias Glasner

The Devil’s Bath, dir. Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

Small Things Like These, dir. Tim Mielants (previously announced)

A Traveler’s Needs, dir. Hong Sangsoo

Sons, dir. Gustav Möller

Encounters