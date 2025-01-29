Screen can unveil the first trailer for Julian Chou’s Blind Love, which is set to world premiere in the Tiger competition at the upcoming Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR).

A drama about a high-school boy who falls in love with his mother’s ex-girlfriend, it stars Ariel Lin, recently named best actress at Busan’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards. Ke-Xi Wu, Jimmy Liu, Frederick Lee co-star

Blind Love recently won the Screenplay Award at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) project market.

Director Chou is a talent agent who has produced TV series I Will Never Let You Go and made her directorial feature debut in 2022 with Girls, Be Ambitious.

Flash Forward Entertainment are handling international sales.