Blumhouse Productions’ Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy restarted filming in the UK this week prior to SAG-AFTRA reaching its tentative agreement with the AMPTP.

The horror film, which is distributed by Universal, had five days left of filming when production shut down in July. Screen understands the production went ahead under Equity contracts, which were approved by SAG-AFTRA, rather than a waiver.

The US actors’ union reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP on Wednesday (November 8) after 118 days of striking, allowing actors to recommence work from 12:01am PT on Thursday (November 9).

Production on Speak No Evil began in late May and included a week in Croatia before moving to the UK to shoot on location in Gloucester.



There is no update on whether Universal will re-schedule the North American release of August, 2024.

Directed by James Watkins, Speak No Evil is a remake of the Danish horror of the same name about two families who go on a vacation together which quickly turns sinister.

Several high-profile productions that were shooting in the UK prior to the strike include Deadpool 3, Venom 3 and Wicked.