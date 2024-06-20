Conic has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Louise Courvoisier’s debut feature Holy Cow, following its world premiere in Cannes.

Conic will release the film in early 2025, having picked up the rights from sales agent Pyramide International.

Holy Cow follows an 18-year-old in France’s Jura region whose party-heavy life is disrupted by having to care for his 7-year-old sister. He sets out to make the region’s best Comté cheese to win a local agricultural prize.

The film is produced by Muriel Meynard for France’s Ex Nihilo, in co-production with France 3 Cinema and Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes.

Holy Cow launched in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard last month, where the jury – which has license to present special awards - awarded it a one-off Youth prize for best youth-focused film.

Pyramide scored sales to multiple territories including Germany, Australia and Benelux during Cannes, while Pyramide Distribution will release it in France in December.