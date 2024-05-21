In this instalment of Screen’s Cannes Close-Up interview series, Spanish producer Valérie Delpierre - whose credits with Inicia Films include 20,000 Species Of Bees - reveals the countries she’s keen to work with and her best tip for newcomers.

Delpierre is here with the festival’s Producers Network and Spain’s ICEX. “It’s a way to be in Cannes and not be lost in the middle of so many people, so many contacts and, in a way, it drives us to meet each other and network,” she says of the network.

The producer also recommends coming with a delegation “because you don’t feel so alone and you have some colleagues you can speak with and they can give you some recommendations”.

