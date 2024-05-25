The closing ceremony of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival takes place today (May 25) at 18:45 CEST (17.45 BST) at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Scroll down for live winners

The ceremony will be broadcast live on France 2, as well as online in various international territories via Brut. It will be followed by a screening of the closing night film.

This story will update with the winners as they happen, below. Refresh the page for latest updates

Watch Cannes’ coverage] below.

This year’s jury was made up of president Greta Gerwig, plus Ebru Ceylan, Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Nadine Labaki, J.A. Bayona, Pierfrancesco Favino, Kore-eda Hirokazu and Omar Sy.

The prizes for the Un Certain Regard, the new Directors’ Fortnight audience award, and Critics’ Week strands were announced earlier this week.

Anatomy Of A Fall won the Palme d’Or last year.

Cannes 2024 Competition awards

Palme d’Or

Grand Prix

Best Actor

Best Actress

Jury Prize

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Camera d’Or

Short Film Palme d’Or