Screen can unveil the first trailer for Celebration, Bruno Anković’s feature debut that will world premiere in the Crystal Globe Competition at this year’s Karlovy Vary film festival (June 28-July 6).

The film is set in an impoverished Croatian village between 1926 and 1945 and follows an innocent youth who falls prey to right-wing ideology. Based on the novel of the same name by Damir Karakaš.

The Croatian-Qatari co-production is produced by Eclectica and selected for the Doha Film Institute’s 2023 autumn funding round.

The project was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Doha Film Institute, Creative Europe (Media sub-programme) and Croatian Radiotelevision.

34 films has been selected for Karlovy Vary’s official selection, spanning the Crystal Globe Competition, Proxima Competition and Special Screenings.