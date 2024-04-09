CrunchyRoll announced three new acquisitions in a CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday led by SVO global communications Mitchel Berger.

The Sony-owned company has acquired global rights to volleyball anime Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, which has become the highest grossing film in Japan for the year to date, amassing approximately $57m (8.5bn Yen) since the February 15 release.

The feature marks the 10th anniversary of the series and will be available in Japanese with English subtitles and will be dubbed in English.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle directed by Susumu Mitsunaka opens May 30 in Argentina, Brazil, Central America, Colombia and Mexico; followed by North America, UK, and Spain on May 31; France on June 12; and Germany on June 25.

Crunchyroll has taken North American and select territories on football anime Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi, which opens in North America on June 28, with international release dates to follow. Shunsuke Ishikawa directed.

The company has acquired North America and select territories in EMEA and Latin America for fantasy Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom directed by Naoyuki Ito. Release dates are forthcoming.

Executives also previewed 10 minutes of Spy x Family Code: White ahead of the April 19 release. Takashi Katagiri directed.