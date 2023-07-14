Production on Disney/Marvel’s Deadpool 3 has been halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Marvel Studios production has been filming in the UK’s Pinewood Studios, and most recently in Norfolk.

It stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Matthew Macfadyen, and is directed by Shawn Levy.

SAG-AFTRA members voted to strike yesterday (July 13) following the breakdown in negotiations between the US actors’ union and the Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down.

But not all US actors are striking as it depends on their contract, and the nature of the production, with strike action generally aimed at studio and streamer shoots.

For example, in Ireland, sources say filming of The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning, is still going ahead over the week in Wicklow, before its move to Galway.

The Watchers is the debut feature from Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of M Night Shyamalan (who is a producer on the project). Fanning stars with UK actor Georgina Campbell and Ireland-born Olwen Fouéré, for US production outfits Blinding Edge Pictures, Inimitable Pictures and Warner Bros Discovery-owned New Line Cinema. Element Pictures is the Irish production company on the project.