Renowned French actor Denis Lavant is teaming with Chilean filmmaker Thomas Woodroffe for his debut film, a ghost story called Bloques Erráticos, that is now in post.



The Chile-France-Argentina co-production is one of 10 film projects being showcased next month at International Film Festival Rotterdam’s IFFR Pro work-in-progress section Darkroom.

Lavant, best known for films including Leos Carax’s Holy Motors, Claire Denis’ Beau Travail and Harmony Korine’s Mister Lonely. plays the ghost of a cinematographer who breaks free after a century trapped within the glaciers of Patagonia.

Bloques Erráticos (literally Erratic Blocs) is produced by Pascual Mena and Rodrigo Díaz from Chilean production company Fiebre, with France’s La Belle Affaire Productions and Argentina’s Un Puma.

Fiebre previously supported Woodroffe’s short film Austral Fever, which was part of Venice’s Horizons Shorts and Toronto’s TIFF Short Cuts.

Bloques Erráticos is co-written by Woodroffe, Valeria Hofmann, and Antonio Luco, with Emilia Martín serving as director of photography. It shot in Patagonia and Toulouse in France in 2024.

At production has been showcased at several key industry events including CinemaChile Marketplace, SANFIC Lab, Toulouse’s Cinélatino-Rencontres (Cinéma en Développement), the Rendez-vous Industry at Cannes’ market, La Fabrique Cinéma, and the TorinoFilmLab Meeting Event.

”Bloques Erráticos has been an incredible discovery for me,” Lavant said. ”The film creates a connection between places and times, woven together by the people who build their story. Cinema is, above all, a succession of animated images that serve as a testimony over time, with the viewer’s gaze being the only element that may change.”