Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez leads the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards with 13, including best film, best director and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascon.

The nominees in all 23 Oscar categories were announced in a two-part presentation by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.

This year’s Oscar nominations were twice delayed following the LA wildfires, having originally been scheduled for January 17 before moving to January 19 and shifting again to today. Opening the nominations event, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said the organisation extended its “deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by the fires here in southern California”.

Academy president Janet Yang added: “This has certainly been a difficult time for Los Angeles, where many members of our film community work and live but the last several weeks have proven what we already know to be true. Our film industry and Los Angeles are resilient and for almost a century, the Oscars have brought us together to unite and celebrate our global film community.”

The 2025 Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time.

Oscar nominations 2025

Best picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Directing

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here

Actor in a supporting role

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

International feature film

I’m Still Here - Brazil

The Girl With The Needle - Denmark

Emilia Pérez - France

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Germany

Flow - Latvia

Documentary feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat

Sugarcane

Animated feature film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir Of A Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Film editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Music (original score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Music (original song)

‘El Mal’ - Emilia Perez

‘The Journey’ - The Six Triple Eight

‘Like A Bird’ - Sing Sing

‘Mi Camino’ - Emilia Perez

‘Never Too Late’ - Elton John: Never Too Late

Production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Makeup and hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Animated short film

Documentary short

Live-action short film