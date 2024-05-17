Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks has acquired international sales and remake rights to the Spanish comedy I Cannot Live Without You (No Puedo Vivir Sin Ti).

The project is in post and stars Spanish superstar Adrian Suar from 30 Nights With My Ex and A Boyfriend For My Wife and Paz Vega, whose credits include Lucia y El Sexo, Splanglish, and Rambo: Last Blood.

I Cannot Live Without You centres on a successful middle-aged executive addicted to his devices whose world falls apart when his wife demands a divorce and he signs up for an unusual therapy for cell phone addicts.

Santiago Requejo directs the feature and the producers are behind Spanish Affair, the 2014 comedy smash that grossed more than $77m in Spain.

FilmSharks head Guido Rud has been engaging with buyers in Cannes and is screening I Cannot Live Without You today and tomorrow.

Rud is negotiating with a studio distributor on the imminent Spanish theatrical release and in advanced talks with a streaming platform for the Spanish and pan-Latin American release after the studio launch in Spain.

FilmSharks’ Cannes sales slate includes Buffalo Film’s completed crime thriller A Silent Death from Sebastian Schindel, set in 1980s Patagonia where a hunting guide stumbles upon a shocking crime involving his niece.