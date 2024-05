Gaumont has unveiled a first look at Leila Bekti in Ken Scott’s family comedy Once Upon My Mother.

Set in 1960s Paris and based on a true story, Bekhti stars as a mother of six who refuses to accept a medical diagnosis that her son will never walk and instead defies insurmountable odds to guide him to the life he imagines for him through optimism and faith.

Bekhti’s previous roles include All That Glitters and A Prophet.