Screen can reveal the first trailer for Paz Vega’s feature directing debut Rita, ahead of its world premiere at Locarno Film Festival’s Piazza Grande on August 16.

Spanish actress Vega’s credits include Sex And Lucia, Talk To Her, and international titles Spanglish and Ridley Scott-produced series Netflix Kaleidoscope.

The Spain-set drama follows a seven-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother as the whole country goes crazy as Spain reach the quarter finals of the 1984 European football championships.

Vega stars alongside Roberto Álamo (a Goyas best actor winner for Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s May God Save Us), and child actors Sofia Allepuz, Alejandro Escamilla and Daniel Navarro. Vega also wrote the screenplay for the film.

Internationally sold by Filmax International, Rita is produced by Seville’s Aralan Films in partnership with Oda Films and Arte Sonora Estudios, with the participation of Spanish and Andalusian pubcasters (RTVE and Canal Sur Radio y Televisión), Max, Movistar Plus+.