Sony Pictures and Apple have released the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The historical action epic will get an exclusive run in cinemas, starting November 22, prior to dropping on Apple TV+.

Scott directed Napoleon from a screenplay by David Scarpa. Phoenix stars as the French emperor and military leader. The film takes a personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Napoleon is an Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions. Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix serve as producers, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.