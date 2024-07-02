Fox-owned ad-supported streaming platform Tubi is to launch in the UK bringing a 20,000-title content library to viewers.

The service commands around 80 million active monthly users in the US, where it is one of the major ad-supported players alongside Paramount’s Pluto TV and Amazon Freevee, which are both already in the UK.

Its expansion to the UK aims to combat the “homogenous” feel of traditional programming and tap into “diverse and vibrant fandoms”, according to David Salmon, executive vice-president and managing director of international at Tubi.

On its UK debut, Tubi will offer more than 20,000 movies and TV episodes on-demand to audiences including its own slate of original commissions and acquired programming from leading distributors including Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Salmon said: “At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms.

“We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the centre, and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world.”

Tubi chief executive Anjali Sud said: “Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences.

“We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love.”

Over the coming weeks, Tubi will be rolled out for UK viewers direct-to-consumer via an app on major connected TV platforms, iOS and Android smartphones, and online.

A version of this story appeared on our sister site Broadcast.