Frances de la Tour and Screen Star of Tomorrow Calvin Demba will lead the cast of To The Girl I Once Knew, the debut feature for UK production company Candid Broads Productions and writer-director Ludovica Musumeci.

Filming will start this summer, with the cast also including Heartstopper actress Rhea Norwood; and newcomer Oriane Pick, who is CEO of Candid Broads, a company she founded in 2020 to bring female-centric stories to screen.

To The Girl I Once Knew tells the story of Gabi, a young woman secretly living with a mental illness, whose live becomes more complicated when she agrees to move in with her long-term boyfriend.

Ninety percent of the heads of department are women, including casting director Amy Blair, production designer Aimee Meek, costume designer Camille Benda and hair and make-up designer Siobhan Harper-Ryan.

“The film is a love letter to the community who has been let down too many times in the past,” said Pick, while Musumeci added, “As filmmakers, we have the opportunity and responsibility to create content that gives people who don’t have a voice one, and send a message to the world for them.”