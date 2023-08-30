Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman has joined the cast of Paolo Sorrentino’s latest film which is currently shooting in Italy.

The as-yet-untitled film is written and directed by Sorrentino and centres on the life of a woman, Partenope, from her birth in 1950 through to today. It started shooting at the end of June, and is filming between Naples and Capri.

Also joining the cast are Nello Mascia and Biagio Izzo. The previously announced cast is, in alphabetical order, Celeste Dalla Porta, Silvia Degrandi, Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Peppe Lanzetta, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Stefania Sandrelli and Alfonso Santagata. There is as yet no indication who will play what roles.

Partenope appears in Greek mythology and classical literature and art as one of the sirens who taunted Odysseus. When she drowned, her body washed up on the shore of Naples, which was called Partenope after her name.

The film is an Italian-French co-production. It is a Fremantle film produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, Sorrentino for Numero 10 and Ardavan Safaee for Pathé. Douglas Urbanski is the executive producer.

Oldman won an Oscar in 2018 for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and has credits including roles in the Harry Potter and Batman franchises.

Sorrentino directed 2013 Oscar winner The Great Beauty and 2021 Venice prize-winner The Hand Of God.